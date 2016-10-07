The Port Angeles Dungeness Crab and Seafood Festival is Friday through Sunday with thousands of visitors expected to gather at the eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca town.

The event will have 85 vendors between Lincoln and Front Streets to the City Pier, and of course a Dungeness crab feast.

Fresh crab will be served along with other food in the Kitsap Bank Crab Central Tent at the Red Lion Hotel, 221 North Lincoln Street from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m on Sunday. Cost is $29 for a whole crab, and $15 for half a crab.

There will also be local chefs cooking seminars, a Chowder Cook-Off on Sunday, a Grab-a-Crab Derby and live music.

For more information, go to www.crabfestival.org.