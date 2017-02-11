Tickets are still on sale for the Olympic Peninsula Salmon Derby’s Winter Blackmouth Classic held this Friday through Sunday (Feb. 17-19).

The derby – held for more than 40 years and part of the Northwest Salmon Derby Series – covers more than 500 square miles of salmon fishing grounds, five weigh stations and a $10,000 prize for the largest fish.

Tickets cost $40 with sales ending this Wednesday (Feb. 15), and no tickets will be sold during the derby. Tickets are also available on-line for $42.50. The awards ceremony will be held Feb. 19 at the Gardiner boat launch at 3 p.m.

Last year, 760 derby tickets were sold with 63 winter hatchery chinook weighing over six pounds, and the average weight was 9.35 pounds.

In 2015, a record catch of 292 hatchery chinook were weighed-in that were six pounds or larger, and in 2014 the catch was 171 fish and in 2013 it was 249 fish.

The first place prize of $10,000 went to Danny Davis of Anacortes who caught a 20.70-pound hatchery chinook on day one. In second place was Ronald Gustafson of Port Angeles with a 15.35-pound fish who took home $2,000. Coming in third place was Quinn Boudle of Blaine with a 13.80 pound fish that earned him $1,000.

Rounding out the top five was Ken Imamura of Sequim with a 13.70 pound fish that won him a nice fishfinder/charter plotter, and fifth was Dave Tice of Sequim with a 12.50 pound fish who won a two-night vacation package.

Anglers should note the daily catch limit in Marine Catch Area 6 (eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca) will be reduced from two to one hatchery chinook salmon beginning Feb. 16.

The derby is part of the Northwest Marine Trade Association’s Northwest Salmon Derby Series. Details: http://gardinersalmonderby.org/ or http://northwestsalmonderbyseries.com.

Next up is the Everett Blackmouth Derby on March 18 hosted by the Everett Chapter of Puget Sound Anglers. Details: www.everettblackmouthderby.com/.