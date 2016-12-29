Here are state Fish and Wildlife’s latest Lower Columbia River tributary checks:
|
Columbia River Salmon and Steelhead Endorsement Creel Summary
|
BANK ANGLERS
|
Date
|
#
|
Steelhead
|
Chinook
|
coho *
|
River
|
Range
|
Anglers
|
HOR Kept
|
HOR Rlsd
|
NOR Rlsd
|
HOR Kept
|
HOR Rlsd
|
NOR Rlsd
|
HOR Kept
|
HOR Rlsd
|
NOR Rlsd
|
Coweeman
|
12/13 – 12/25/16
|
20
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Lewis, EF
|
12/13 – 12/25/16
|
58
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Kalama
|
12/13 – 12/25/16
|
75
|
6
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Bank Total
|
153
|
10
|
1
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
BOAT ANGLERS
|
Date
|
#
|
Steelhead
|
Chinook
|
coho
|
River
|
Range
|
Anglers
|
HOR Kept
|
HOR Rlsd
|
NOR Rlsd
|
HOR Kept
|
HOR Rlsd
|
NOR Rlsd
|
HOR Kept
|
HOR Rlsd
|
NOR Rlsd
|
Coweeman
|
12/13 – 12/25/16
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Lewis, EF
|
12/13 – 12/25/16
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Kalama
|
12/13 – 12/25/16
|
12
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
Boat Total
|
12
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
Totals
|
Coweeman
|
12/13 – 12/25/16
|
20
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Lewis, EF
|
12/13 – 12/25/16
|
58
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Kalama
|
12/13 – 12/25/16
|
87
|
6
|
1
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
* One (1) coho was released on the Coweeman river but angler did not look at adipose prior to release; this fish was not included in the total numbers above due to its unknown origin
TROUT
Recent plants of catchable size rainbows and hatchery steelhead. No reports on angling success.
|
Lake/Pond
|
Date
|
Species
|
Number
|
Fish per
|
Hatchery
|
Notes
|
Dec 20, 2016
|
Steelhead
|
30
|
0.1
|
MERWIN DAM FCF
|
Adult Winters
|
Dec 19, 2016
|
Rainbow
|
2,000
|
2.5
|
VANCOUVER HATCHERY
|
Dec 21, 2016
|
Steelhead
|
7
|
0.1
|
KALAMA FALLS HATCHERY
|
Adult Winters
|
Dec 20, 2016
|
Steelhead
|
4
|
0.1
|
KALAMA FALLS HATCHERY
|
Adult Winters
|
Dec 14, 2016
|
Steelhead
|
3
|
0.1
|
KALAMA FALLS HATCHERY
|
Adult Summers
|
Dec 14, 2016
|
Steelhead
|
4
|
0.1
|
KALAMA FALLS HATCHERY
|
Adult Winters
|
Dec 13, 2016
|
Steelhead
|
12
|
0.1
|
KALAMA FALLS HATCHERY
|
Adult Winters
|
Dec 12, 2016
|
Steelhead
|
10
|
0.1
|
KALAMA FALLS HATCHERY
|
Adult Winters
|
Dec 07, 2016
|
Steelhead
|
2
|
0.1
|
KALAMA FALLS HATCHERY
|
Adult Summers
Most Read Stories
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- India jet-fighter deal poses threat to Boeing, Lockheed jobs in U.S.
- Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman decides to take a break from the 'privilege' of holding press conferences
- Debbie Reynolds, star of ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ dies a day after daughter Carrie Fisher’s death VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.