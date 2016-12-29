Share story

Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Here are state Fish and Wildlife’s latest Lower Columbia River tributary checks:

Columbia River Salmon and Steelhead Endorsement Creel Summary

 

BANK ANGLERS

Date

#

Steelhead

Chinook

coho *

River

Range

Anglers

HOR Kept

HOR Rlsd

NOR Rlsd

HOR Kept

HOR Rlsd

NOR Rlsd

HOR Kept

HOR Rlsd

NOR Rlsd

Coweeman

12/13 – 12/25/16

20

2

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Lewis, EF

12/13 – 12/25/16

58

2

0

4

0

0

0

0

0

0

Kalama

12/13 – 12/25/16

75

6

0

3

0

0

0

0

0

0

Bank Total

153

10

1

7

0

0

0

0

0

0

BOAT ANGLERS

Date

#

Steelhead

Chinook

coho

River

Range

Anglers

HOR Kept

HOR Rlsd

NOR Rlsd

HOR Kept

HOR Rlsd

NOR Rlsd

HOR Kept

HOR Rlsd

NOR Rlsd

Coweeman

12/13 – 12/25/16

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Lewis, EF

12/13 – 12/25/16

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Kalama

12/13 – 12/25/16

12

0

1

3

0

0

0

0

1

0

Boat Total

12

0

1

3

0

0

0

0

1

0

Totals

Coweeman

12/13 – 12/25/16

20

2

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Lewis, EF

12/13 – 12/25/16

58

2

0

4

0

0

0

0

0

0

Kalama

12/13 – 12/25/16

87

6

1

6

0

0

0

0

1

0

*  One (1) coho was released on the Coweeman river but angler did not look at adipose prior to release; this fish was not included in the total numbers above due to its unknown origin

TROUT

Recent plants of catchable size rainbows and hatchery steelhead.  No reports on angling success.

Lake/Pond

Date

Species

Number

Fish per
Pound

Hatchery

Notes

• HORSESHOE LK (COWL)

Dec 20, 2016

Steelhead

30

0.1

MERWIN DAM FCF

Adult Winters

• KLINELINE PD (CLAR)

Dec 19, 2016

Rainbow

2,000

2.5

VANCOUVER HATCHERY

• KRESS LK (COWL)

Dec 21, 2016

Steelhead

7

0.1

KALAMA FALLS HATCHERY

Adult Winters

Dec 20, 2016

Steelhead

4

0.1

KALAMA FALLS HATCHERY

Adult Winters

Dec 14, 2016

Steelhead

3

0.1

KALAMA FALLS HATCHERY

Adult Summers

Dec 14, 2016

Steelhead

4

0.1

KALAMA FALLS HATCHERY

Adult Winters

Dec 13, 2016

Steelhead

12

0.1

KALAMA FALLS HATCHERY

Adult Winters

Dec 12, 2016

Steelhead

10

0.1

KALAMA FALLS HATCHERY

Adult Winters

Dec 07, 2016

Steelhead

2

0.1

KALAMA FALLS HATCHERY

Adult Summers

 

Mark Yuasa: 206-464-8780 or myuasa@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @markkyuasa. Mark Yuasa covers fishing and outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.