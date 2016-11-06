Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is active and in the starting lineup against Baltimore.

The Steelers made the announcement a little more than an hour before kickoff Sunday.

Roethlisberger underwent surgery on his right knee on Oct. 17 and missed one game. He was replaced by Landry Jones in Pittsburgh’s game against New England two weeks ago before receiving an extra week to recover during a bye.

The 13-year veteran took first-team snaps while participating in limited capacity in three practices leading up to Sunday’s AFC North matchup against the Ravens.

Roethlisberger has completed 60 percent of his passes and thrown for 27 touchdowns in 17 regular-season games against Baltimore.

Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant is active and looks ready to play against the winless Cleveland Browns. Bryant was listed as questionable Friday despite practicing. He returned to the lineup last week after missing a month with a hairline fracture in his right knee. Bryant made several one-handed grabs while warming up before Sunday’s game, delighting a huge throng of Dallas fans who may outnumber Browns backers at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Detroit’s top cornerback, Darius Slay, will miss his second straight game because of a hamstring injury. He was listed as questionable on the injury report.

Kansas Chiefs running back Knile Davis was active against Jacksonville, one day after signing and capping a whirlwind three-week odyssey through Green Bay and the New York Jets.

Spencer Ware was ruled out this week with a concussion, and Bishop Sankey was signed to provide some depth but couldn’t get up to speed quickly enough. He was inactive against the Jaguars.

Nick Foles is starting at quarterback for the Chiefs as Alex Smith recovers from a head injury.

Jaguars defensive end Jared Odrick was out for the fourth time in six games with a foot injury.

Here’s a full list of each team’s inactive players for the Sunday early games:

___

PITTSBURGH at BALTIMORE

Steelers: WR Markus Wheaton, CB Justin Gilbert, LB L.J. Fort, FB Roosevelt Nicks, T Brian Mihalik,, QB Zach Mettenberger, DE L.T. Walton.

Ravens: CB Shareece Wright, LB Elvis Dumervil, TE Crockett Gillmore, LB Kamalei Correa, G Ryan Jensen, G Vladimir Ducasse, DT Willie Henry.

___

DALLAS at CLEVELAND

Cowboys: QB Tony Romo, CB Mo Claiborne, RB Darius Jackson, S Barry Church, LB Mark Nzeocha, DE Ryan Davis, OT Chaz Green.

Browns: QB Joe Callahan, QB Kevin Hogan, LB Corey Lemonier, OL Gabe Ikard, OL Jonathan Cooper, WR Jordan Payton, DL Stephen Paea.

___

JACKSONVILLE at KANSAS CITY

Jaguars: QB Brandon Allen, WR Rashad Greene, RB Corey Grant, DE Jared Odrick, OL Bryce Harris, TE Neal Sterling, DT Richard Ash.

Chiefs: QB Alex Smith, RB Spencer Ware, CB D.J. White, RB Bishop Sankey, CB Terrance Mitchell, OL Mike Person, TE Ross Travis.

___

NEW YORK JETS at MIAMI

Jets: QB Christian Hackenberg, TE Kellen Davis, LB Darron Lee, LB Bruce Carter, C Nick Mangold, OT Brent Qvale, TE Eric Tomlinson.

Dolphins: CB Jordan Lucas, CB Xavien Howard, CB Bene Benwikere, DE Nick Williams, DE Terrence Fede, OT Sam Young, TE Dion Sims.

___

DETROIT at MINNESOTA

Lions: CB Darius Slay, LB DeAndre Levy, RB Justin Forsett, TE Khari Lee, T Riley Reiff, G Joe Dahl, CB Johnthan Banks.

Vikings: WR Jarius Wright, LB Eric Kendricks, G Zac Kerin, DT Sharrif Floyd, G Alex Boone, TE MyCole Pruitt, TE David Morgan.

___

PHILADELPHIA at NEW YORK GIANTS

Eagles: G Allen Barbre, DT Bennie Logan, DT Taylor Hart, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, G Dillon Gordon, G Josh Andrews.

Giants: QB Ryan Nassib, DE Kerry Wynn, LB Deontae Skinner, S Darian Thompson, OT Will Beatty, DB Leon Hall, WR Tavarres King.

___

