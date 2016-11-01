PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t ruled out quarterback Ben Roethlisberger returning for Sunday’s game in Baltimore.

Coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday he’ll see how Roethlisberger’s left knee responds during practice before making any sort of decision between Roethlisberger and backup Landry Jones.

Roethlisberger torn cartilage in his knee during a loss to the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 16. He underwent surgery the next day and sat out a 27-16 loss to the New England Patriots. Roethlisberger practiced a bit on Monday, with Tomlin calling it “generally positive.”

The Steelers (4-3) are also hopeful defensive end Cam Heyward, right tackle Marcus Gilbert and running back DeAngelo Williams will also have a chance to play in Baltimore (3-4).

