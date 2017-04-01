Winter won’t let go of its grip heading into early-spring, and the record snowfall in the mountains – with more snow accumulation a possibility – could affect the state’s Sno-Parks where maintenance came to an end this past month.

All the snow will allow winter recreationists plenty of time to play well into the coming months, but the 2017 funds to plow parking lots, maintain restrooms and groom trails for motorized and non-motorized use was drained effective March 31, the day marking the official end of the winter recreation season.

Winter recreation areas for Nordic skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobiling will remain in operation, Washington State Parks has indicated. However, trails won’t be groomed and parking areas won’t be plowed. Portable restrooms may remain available at some Sno-Parks.

Funding is generated from revenue associated with snowmobile registrations, and the non-motorized program (cross country skiing, snowshoeing, etc.) is funded by Sno-Park Permit sales. The Winter Recreation Program was pre-determined during the summer of 2016, and was budgeted for 20 percent more funding for grooming this winter season, plus the state received 50 percent more snow than in previous years.

“I wish we had a crystal ball last summer that could have foretold such an epic winter,” Pamela McConkey, Winter Recreation Program Manager for Washington State Parks said in a news release. “To manage the program responsibly and sustain the program over time, we can’t dip into future years’ funding.”

Sno-Park Permits are valid through the end of April, but many state parks may require just the Discover Pass after March 31. The Winter Recreation Program manages Sno-Parks on lands owned or managed by other agencies, like the U.S. Forest Service. To see which areas require a Sno-Park permit or a Discover Pass, go to www.parks.state.wa.us/Winter

With spring break approaching many will be looking for one last winter getaway, and with more snow possibly expected in the coming weeks visitors should be prepared and use caution.

The Winter Recreation Program manages more than 3,000 miles of groomed snowmobile trails, 300 miles of groomed cross-country ski trails and more than 120 Sno-Parks (plowed parking areas near snowmobile and cross-country ski trails) on public lands in the state.