To celebrate spring and Earth Day, Washington State Parks and Recreation will allow park visitors free admission to state parks this month.

The first free day is this Saturday (April 15) to honor spring-time, and next one is Saturday (April 22) in honor of Earth Day. On free days, visitors also don’t need a Discover Pass for day-use visits by vehicle.

The special days are in keeping with legislation that created the Discover Pass. Each yearly pass costs $30 or a one-day permit is $10, and allows daytime access to parks. They are required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by State Parks, state Fish and Wildlife and Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

All free days only apply at state parks, and the Discover Pass is still required on state Fish and Wildlife and DNR lands.

Other State Parks free days are: June 3 for National Trails Day; June 10 for National Get Outdoors Day; Aug. 25 for National Park Service 101st Birthday; Sept. 30 for National Public Lands Day; Nov. 11 for Veterans Day; and Nov. 24 for autumn free day.

Overnight visitors in state parks are charged separate fees for camping and other overnight accommodations; and day access is included in the overnight fee.

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission manages more than 100 state parks and properties totaling approximately 120,000 acres. Details: www.DiscoverPass.wa.gov.