Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

April 23, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 24 57 5 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 21 48 4 0 0 0 0
Gig Harbor Ramp 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
Hartstene Is. Ramp (aka Latimer’s Landing) 1 2 0 2 0 0 0
Maplegrove Ramp, Camano Is 6 13 3 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 2 5 3 0 0 0 0
Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park) 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 8 10 3 0 0 0 0

April 22, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 27 63 12 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 14 29 3 0 0 0 0
Maplegrove Ramp, Camano Is 12 31 5 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Narrows Marina 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 4 6 0 0 0 0 0

April 21, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 7 13 2 0 0 0 0 • Rock sole (3)
Fort Casey Public Ramp (Keystone) 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Fox Island Public Ramp 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 • Rock sole (1)
Maplegrove Ramp, Camano Is 4 9 0 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 3 4 1 0 0 0 0
Narrows Marina 3 3 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 15 17 4 0 0 0 0
Wauna Shore 0 2 0 1 0 0 0

April 20, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor 9 18 15 0 0 0 0
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 3 6 2 0 0 0 0
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 7 14 11 0 0 0 0 • Pacific herring (30)
Point Defiance Boathouse 5 5 2 0 0 0 0
Port of Friday Harbor Marina, San Juan Is 2 3 2 0 0 0 0
Washington Park Launch Ramp 15 26 12 0 0 0 0 • Pacific halibut (2)

April 18, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Maplegrove Ramp, Camano Is
