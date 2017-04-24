State fisheries marine boat ramp checks show some chinook caught in North Sound and Camano Island regions
View
By
Seattle Times staff reporter
April 23, 2017
April 22, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Camano Island State Park Public Ramp
|27
|63
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Everett Public Ramp
|14
|29
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Maplegrove Ramp, Camano Is
|12
|31
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Misery Point Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Narrows Marina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
April 21, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Cornet Bay Public Ramp
|7
|13
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Rock sole (3)
|
|Fort Casey Public Ramp (Keystone)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Fox Island Public Ramp
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Rock sole (1)
|
|Maplegrove Ramp, Camano Is
|4
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Misery Point Ramp
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Narrows Marina
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|15
|17
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Wauna Shore
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
April 20, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor
|9
|18
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Camano Island State Park Public Ramp
|3
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Cornet Bay Public Ramp
|7
|14
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Pacific herring (30)
|
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|5
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Port of Friday Harbor Marina, San Juan Is
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Washington Park Launch Ramp
|15
|26
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Pacific halibut (2)
|
April 18, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Maplegrove Ramp, Camano Is
Signup to the Morning Brief
Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.