Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

December 11, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 5 7 1 0 0 0 0
Landover 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Narrows Marina 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Public Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Shilshole Public Ramp 8 20 2 0 0 0 0
Triton Cove State Park 1 1 0 0 0 0 0

December 10, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 2 3 1 0 0 0 0
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Perry Creek 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Washington Park Launch Ramp 4 8 3 0 0 0 0

December 9, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Everett Public Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park) 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Washington Park Launch Ramp 2 3 2 0 0 0 0
Wauna Shore 0 2 0 0 0 0 0

December 6, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Armeni Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 7 10 3 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
Washington Park Launch Ramp 2 3 0 0 0 0 0

December 5, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Perry Creek 0 5 0 0 0 0 0

Mark Yuasa: 206-464-8780 or myuasa@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @markkyuasa. Mark Yuasa covers fishing and outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.