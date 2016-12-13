State fisheries creel sample shows salmon catch skinny in marine areas
View
By
Seattle Times staff reporter
December 11, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Camano Island State Park Public Ramp
|5
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Landover
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Misery Point Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Narrows Marina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Public Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Shilshole Public Ramp
|8
|20
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Triton Cove State Park
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
December 10, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Camano Island State Park Public Ramp
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Everett Public Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|John Wayne Marina
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Misery Point Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Perry Creek
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Washington Park Launch Ramp
|4
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
December 9, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Everett Public Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Washington Park Launch Ramp
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Wauna Shore
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
December 6, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Armeni Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Camano Island State Park Public Ramp
|7
|10
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Everett Public Ramp
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Washington Park Launch Ramp
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
December 5, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Perry Creek
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
Seahawks Fan Fix
Your weekly dose of off-the-wall news about the Seahawks. Delivered Friday mornings.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.