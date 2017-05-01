Share story

Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

April 30, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Misery Point Ramp 5 9 2 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 9 10 5 0 0 0 0

April 29, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Gig Harbor Ramp 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
Narrows Marina 4 5 3 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 19 25 2 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Public Ramp 13 27 1 0 0 0 0

April 28, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Fox Island Public Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Gig Harbor Ramp 5 7 0 1 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 2 3 2 0 0 0 0
Olalla Public Ramp 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 6 6 2 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Public Ramp 5 13 1 0 0 0 0
Salsbury County Park Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Skokomish Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Wauna Shore 0 1 0 0 0 0 0

April 27, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Boston Harbor Ramp/Marina 1 2 0 4 0 0 0
Narrows Marina 2 2 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 2 2 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Public Ramp 2 3 0 0 0 0 0

April 24, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Point Defiance Boathouse 2 2 1 0 0 0 0

Mark Yuasa: 206-464-8780 or myuasa@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @markkyuasa. Mark Yuasa covers fishing and outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.