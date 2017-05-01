State fisheries checks show some marine areas still producing catches of chinook
By
Seattle Times staff reporter
April 30, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Misery Point Ramp
|5
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|9
|10
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
April 29, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Gig Harbor Ramp
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Narrows Marina
|4
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|19
|25
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Public Ramp
|13
|27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
April 28, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Fox Island Public Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Gig Harbor Ramp
|5
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Misery Point Ramp
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Olalla Public Ramp
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|6
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Public Ramp
|5
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Salsbury County Park Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Skokomish Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Wauna Shore
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
April 27, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Boston Harbor Ramp/Marina
|1
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Narrows Marina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Public Ramp
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
April 24, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
