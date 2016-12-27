State fisheries checks show Port Angeles and San Juan Islands top chinook choices
By
Seattle Times staff reporter
December 24, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Triton Cove State Park
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
December 23, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Camano Island State Park Public Ramp
|7
|14
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Cornet Bay Public Ramp
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Edmonds Marina
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Everett Public Ramp
|9
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|John Wayne Marina
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Kingston Public Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Triton Cove State Park
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Washington Park Launch Ramp
|4
|9
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Wauna Shore
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
December 22, 2016
December 21, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Camano Island State Park Public Ramp
|5
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|John Wayne Marina
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Misery Point Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Public Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
December 19, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Triton Cove State Park
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
December 18, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Armeni Ramp
|7
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|1
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Everett Public Ramp
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|John Wayne Marina
|3
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Manchester Public Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Misery Point Ramp
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Pleasant Harbor Boat Ramp (WDFW)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Public Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Shilshole Public Ramp
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Triton Cove State Park
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Wauna Shore
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
