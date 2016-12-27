Share story

Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

December 24, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Triton Cove State Park 1 1 0 0 0 0 0

December 23, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 7 14 3 0 0 0 0
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 3 6 1 0 0 0 0
Edmonds Marina 2 4 2 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 9 18 1 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 2 3 2 0 0 0 0
Kingston Public Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Triton Cove State Park 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Washington Park Launch Ramp 4 9 4 0 0 0 0
Wauna Shore 0 3 0 0 0 0 0

December 22, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Armeni Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 1 2 2 0 0 0 0
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 5 9 9 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 2 5 0 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Maplegrove Ramp, Camano Is 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Public Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Port Angeles Boat Haven 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Washington Park Launch Ramp 4 11 5 0 0 0 0

December 21, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 5 8 1 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 2 5 0 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Public Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0

December 19, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Triton Cove State Park 1 1 0 0 0 0 0

December 18, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Armeni Ramp 7 16 0 0 0 0 0
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 1 3 6 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 3 5 0 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 3 5 3 0 0 0 0
Manchester Public Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 3 3 0 0 0 0 0
Pleasant Harbor Boat Ramp (WDFW) 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Public Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Shilshole Public Ramp 3 5 0 0 0 0 0
Triton Cove State Park 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Wauna Shore 0 3 0 0 0 0 0

