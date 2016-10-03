State fisheries checks show fairly good pockets of salmon fishing in open marine and freshwater areas
October 2, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Big Beef Beach
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Boston Harbor Ramp/Marina
|6
|12
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Cornet Bay Public Ramp
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Kenmore Ramp (Lk. Washington)
|8
|18
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Magnuson Park (Lk. Washington)
|24
|49
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|• Cutthroat Trout (0)
|4 yellow perch
|Misery Point Ramp
|8
|19
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Narrows Marina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Port of Friday Harbor Marina, San Juan Is
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Skokomish Ramp
|5
|8
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Swan Town/East Bay Marina/Ramp (Oly. Isle)
|9
|24
|0
|35
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Washington Park Launch Ramp
|10
|16
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
October 1, 2016
September 30, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Cornet Bay Public Ramp
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Port Orchard Public Ramp
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Skokomish Ramp
|6
|10
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Twanoh State Park
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Union Ramp
|3
|4
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Washington Park Launch Ramp
|10
|21
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
September 29, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Misery Point Ramp
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Shaw Moorage, Shaw Is
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Skokomish Ramp
|6
|9
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
September 28, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor
|3
|7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Kenmore Ramp (Lk. Washington)
|18
|24
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|• Cutthroat Trout (1)
|97 perch, 1 bass
September 27, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Magnuson Park (Lk. Washington)
|6
|11
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Misery Point Ramp
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Skokomish Ramp
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
