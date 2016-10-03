Share story

Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

October 2, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Big Beef Beach 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
Boston Harbor Ramp/Marina 6 12 0 12 0 0 0
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
Kenmore Ramp (Lk. Washington) 8 18 0 5 0 0 0
Magnuson Park (Lk. Washington) 24 49 0 4 0 0 0 • Cutthroat Trout (0) 4 yellow perch
Misery Point Ramp 8 19 0 2 0 0 0
Narrows Marina 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Port of Friday Harbor Marina, San Juan Is 2 5 0 0 0 0 0
Skokomish Ramp 5 8 0 4 0 0 0
Swan Town/East Bay Marina/Ramp (Oly. Isle) 9 24 0 35 0 0 0
Washington Park Launch Ramp 10 16 3 0 0 0 0

October 1, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 4 7 1 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 2 2 0 0 0 0 0
Port of Friday Harbor Marina, San Juan Is 1 4 1 0 0 0 0
Solo Point (Tatsolo Pt-Ft Lewis) Rm 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
Swan Town/East Bay Marina/Ramp (Oly. Isle) 1 4 0 8 0 0 0
Tahuya Ramp 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
Washington Park Launch Ramp 7 14 4 0 0 0 0

September 30, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 3 5 0 0 0 0 0
Port Orchard Public Ramp 3 6 0 0 0 0 0
Skokomish Ramp 6 10 0 6 0 0 0
Twanoh State Park 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Union Ramp 3 4 0 7 0 0 0
Washington Park Launch Ramp 10 21 5 0 0 0 0

September 29, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Misery Point Ramp 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
Shaw Moorage, Shaw Is 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Skokomish Ramp 6 9 0 3 0 0 0

September 28, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor 3 7 4 0 0 0 0
Kenmore Ramp (Lk. Washington) 18 24 0 11 0 0 0 • Cutthroat Trout (1) 97 perch, 1 bass

September 27, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Magnuson Park (Lk. Washington) 6 11 0 9 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
Skokomish Ramp 3 4 0 0 0 0 0

Mark Yuasa: 206-464-8780 or myuasa@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @markkyuasa. Mark Yuasa covers fishing and outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.