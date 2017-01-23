Share story

Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

January 22, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor 10 21 7 0 0 0 0
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 3 6 1 0 0 0 0
Dagmar’s Landing, Forklift Launch 2 4 1 0 0 0 0
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 3 4 0 0 0 0 0
Kingston Public Ramp 5 7 1 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 3 7 0 0 0 0 0
Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park) 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Port of Friday Harbor Marina, San Juan Is 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Shilshole Public Ramp 6 8 0 0 0 0 0
Washington Park Launch Ramp 10 27 10 0 0 0 0
Wauna Shore 0 4 0 0 0 0 0

January 21, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 5 8 5 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 9 16 4 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 4 5 0 0 0 0 0
Kingston Public Ramp 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Narrows Marina 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Public Ramp 3 7 2 0 0 0 0
Wauna Shore 0 9 0 0 0 0 0

January 20, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor 2 3 1 0 0 0 0
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 8 16 2 0 0 0 0
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 3 4 1 0 0 0 0
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 3 5 6 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 2 5 0 0 0 0 0
Port of Friday Harbor Marina, San Juan Is 1 2 2 0 0 0 0
Washington Park Launch Ramp 6 10 4 0 0 0 0

January 19, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Washington Park Launch Ramp 2 6 3 0 0 0 0

January 17, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 1 2 1 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0

January 15, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Boston Harbor Ramp/Marina 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 7 15 7 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 3 6 4 0 0 0 0
Keyport Ramp 3 5 0 0 0 0 0
Wauna Ramp 0 4 0 0 0 0 0

Mark Yuasa: 206-464-8780 or myuasa@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @markkyuasa. Mark Yuasa covers fishing and outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.