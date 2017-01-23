State fisheries checks show eastern Strait and San Juan Islands are top salmon fishing spots
January 22, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|5
|8
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Everett Public Ramp
|9
|16
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|John Wayne Marina
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Kingston Public Ramp
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Misery Point Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Narrows Marina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Public Ramp
|3
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Wauna Shore
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
January 20, 2017
January 19, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Washington Park Launch Ramp
|2
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
January 17, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Everett Public Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
January 15, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Boston Harbor Ramp/Marina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|7
|15
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|John Wayne Marina
|3
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Keyport Ramp
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Wauna Ramp
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
