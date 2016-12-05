Share story

Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

December 4, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Armeni Ramp 9 21 1 0 0 0 0
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 6 12 1 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Perry Creek 0 8 0 0 5 0 0
Pleasant Harbor Boat Ramp (WDFW) 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Public Ramp 3 4 0 0 0 0 0
Triton Cove State Park 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Wauna Shore 0 2 0 0 0 0 0

December 3, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 5 8 2 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 8 20 2 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 8 16 8 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Shilshole Public Ramp 5 11 2 0 0 0 0

December 2, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 9 11 12 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Perry Creek 0 9 0 0 7 0 0
Wauna Shore 0 1 0 0 0 0 0

December 1, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor 16 39 8 8 0 0 0
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 3 4 2 0 0 0 0
Edmonds Marina 3 4 1 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 7 2 3 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 4 6 7 0 0 0 0
Shilshole Public Ramp 4 7 2 0 0 0 0

November 29, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Perry Creek 0 12 0 0 9 0 0

November 28, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Hoodsport Shore 0 13 0 0 6 0 0
Perry Creek 0 22 0 0 11 0 0

Mark Yuasa: 206-464-8780 or myuasa@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @markkyuasa. Mark Yuasa covers fishing and outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.