State fisheries checks show decent marine area chinook and chum prospects
View
By
Seattle Times staff reporter
December 4, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Armeni Ramp
|9
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Everett Public Ramp
|6
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|John Wayne Marina
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Misery Point Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Perry Creek
|0
|8
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|
|
|Pleasant Harbor Boat Ramp (WDFW)
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Public Ramp
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Triton Cove State Park
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Wauna Shore
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
December 3, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|5
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Everett Public Ramp
|8
|20
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|John Wayne Marina
|8
|16
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Misery Point Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Shilshole Public Ramp
|5
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
December 2, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|9
|11
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|John Wayne Marina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Perry Creek
|0
|9
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|
|
|Wauna Shore
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
December 1, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor
|16
|39
|8
|8
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Edmonds Marina
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Everett Public Ramp
|7
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|John Wayne Marina
|4
|6
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Shilshole Public Ramp
|4
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
November 29, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Perry Creek
|0
|12
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|
|
November 28, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Hoodsport Shore
|0
|13
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|
|
|Perry Creek
|0
|22
|0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|
|
