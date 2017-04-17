Share story

Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

April 16, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Fox Island Public Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Luhr Beach Ramp 2 5 0 1 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
Narrows Marina 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 2 2 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Public Ramp 5 10 0 0 0 0 0
Solo Point (Tatsolo Pt-Ft Lewis) Rm 5 5 0 1 0 0 0
Wauna Shore 0 6 0 2 0 0 0

April 15, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 18 40 19 0 0 0 0
Edmonds Marina 6 12 6 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 48 100 22 0 0 0 0
Gig Harbor Ramp 1 2 0 1 0 0 0
Hartstene Is. Ramp (aka Latimer’s Landing) 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 4 8 0 0 0 0 0
Kingston Public Ramp 5 12 4 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 3 4 0 0 0 0 0
Port Angeles Boat Haven 4 11 2 0 0 0 0
Triton Cove State Park 1 1 0 0 0 0 0

April 14, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 21 36 7 0 0 0 0
Gig Harbor Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Port Angeles Boat Haven 2 5 2 0 0 0 0
Wauna Shore 0 11 0 3 0 0 0

April 13, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 12 23 6 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Narrows Marina 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park) 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
Wauna Shore 0 4 0 4 0 0 0

April 11, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 15 25 8 0 0 0 0
Edmonds Marina 5 12 5 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 14 23 10 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 3 6 3 0 0 0 0
Luhr Beach Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Port Angeles Boat Haven 2 5 1 0 0 0 0

Mark Yuasa: 206-464-8780 or myuasa@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @markkyuasa. Mark Yuasa covers fishing and outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.