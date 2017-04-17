State fisheries checks show chinook catch best in Strait, San Juan Islands and North Sound
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Fox Island Public Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Luhr Beach Ramp
|2
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Misery Point Ramp
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Narrows Marina
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Public Ramp
|5
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Solo Point (Tatsolo Pt-Ft Lewis) Rm
|5
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Wauna Shore
|0
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
April 15, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|18
|40
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Edmonds Marina
|6
|12
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Everett Public Ramp
|48
|100
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Gig Harbor Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Hartstene Is. Ramp (aka Latimer’s Landing)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|John Wayne Marina
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Kingston Public Ramp
|5
|12
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Misery Point Ramp
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Port Angeles Boat Haven
|4
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Triton Cove State Park
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
April 14, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|21
|36
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Gig Harbor Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|John Wayne Marina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Misery Point Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Port Angeles Boat Haven
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Wauna Shore
|0
|11
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
April 13, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|12
|23
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Misery Point Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Narrows Marina
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Wauna Shore
|0
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
April 11, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|15
|25
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Edmonds Marina
|5
|12
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Everett Public Ramp
|14
|23
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|John Wayne Marina
|3
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Luhr Beach Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Port Angeles Boat Haven
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
