Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

March 5, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Everett Public Ramp 10 22 6 0 0 0 0
Hartstene Is. Ramp (aka Latimer’s Landing) 2 5 4 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Public Ramp 1 2 0 1 0 0 0

March 4, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 5 6 3 3 0 0 0
Edmonds Marina 5 8 1 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 20 47 10 0 0 0 0
Hartstene Is. Ramp (aka Latimer’s Landing) 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
Kingston Public Ramp 2 4 2 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 4 5 0 0 0 0 0
Narrows Marina 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 6 8 1 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Public Ramp 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp 5 12 8 0 0 0 0
Salsbury County Park Ramp 2 2 1 0 0 0 0
Wauna Shore 0 2 0 0 0 0 0

March 3, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park) 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp 3 3 1 0 0 0 0
Wauna Shore 0 1 0 0 0 0 0

March 1, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Boston Harbor Ramp/Marina 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Oak Harbor Marina & Public Ramp 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp 3 5 5 0 0 0 0

February 26, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 3 6 0 0 0 0 0
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 2 8 0 0 0 0 0
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 6 10 6 0 0 0 0
Edmonds Marina 4 5 1 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 9 21 1 0 0 0 0
Hartstene Is. Ramp (aka Latimer’s Landing) 1 2 1 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
Luhr Beach Ramp 1 1 0 1 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park) 0 18 0 2 0 0 0
Olson’s Resort 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Port Angeles Boat Haven 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp 2 3 1 0 0 0 0

February 25, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 36 76 5 0 0 0 0
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 16 35 5 0 0 0 0
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 11 20 9 0 0 0 0
Edmonds Marina 8 12 5 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 90 184 21 0 0 0 0 • Flatfish-general (2)
Hartstene Is. Ramp (aka Latimer’s Landing) 1 2 1 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 5 10 2 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 5 13 2 0 0 0 0
Oak Harbor Marina & Public Ramp 8 17 1 0 0 0 0
Olson’s Resort 7 17 17 0 0 0 0
Pleasant Harbor Boat Ramp (WDFW) 3 6 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 9 11 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Public Ramp 6 13 0 1 0 0 0
Port Angeles Boat Haven 3 7 1 0 0 0 0
Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp 5 11 5 0 0 0 0 Area 6
Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp 15 31 8 0 0 0 0 Area 9

Mark Yuasa: 206-464-8780 or myuasa@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @markkyuasa. Mark Yuasa covers fishing and outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.