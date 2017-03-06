March 5, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Everett Public Ramp
|10
|22
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hartstene Is. Ramp (aka Latimer’s Landing)
|2
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Point Defiance Public Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
March 4, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Cornet Bay Public Ramp
|5
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Edmonds Marina
|5
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everett Public Ramp
|20
|47
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hartstene Is. Ramp (aka Latimer’s Landing)
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kingston Public Ramp
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Misery Point Ramp
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Narrows Marina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|6
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Point Defiance Public Ramp
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp
|5
|12
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Salsbury County Park Ramp
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wauna Shore
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
March 3, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park)
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wauna Shore
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
March 1, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Boston Harbor Ramp/Marina
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornet Bay Public Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oak Harbor Marina & Public Ramp
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp
|3
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
February 26, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Camano Island State Park Public Ramp
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornet Bay Public Ramp
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|6
|10
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edmonds Marina
|4
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everett Public Ramp
|9
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hartstene Is. Ramp (aka Latimer’s Landing)
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|John Wayne Marina
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luhr Beach Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Misery Point Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park)
|0
|18
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Olson’s Resort
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port Angeles Boat Haven
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
February 25, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Camano Island State Park Public Ramp
|36
|76
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornet Bay Public Ramp
|16
|35
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|11
|20
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edmonds Marina
|8
|12
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everett Public Ramp
|90
|184
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Flatfish-general (2)
|Hartstene Is. Ramp (aka Latimer’s Landing)
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|John Wayne Marina
|5
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Misery Point Ramp
|5
|13
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oak Harbor Marina & Public Ramp
|8
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olson’s Resort
|7
|17
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pleasant Harbor Boat Ramp (WDFW)
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|9
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Point Defiance Public Ramp
|6
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Port Angeles Boat Haven
|3
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp
|5
|11
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Area 6
|Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp
|15
|31
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Area 9
