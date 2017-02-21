Share story

Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

February 19, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Everett Public Ramp 40 86 15 0 0 0 0
Freshwater Bay Ramp 6 12 1 0 0 0 0 • Kelp greenling (5)
Mukilteo Lighthouse Park (State Park Public Ramp) 4 9 0 0 0 0 0
Narrows Marina 3 4 0 0 0 0 0
Pleasant Harbor Boat Ramp (WDFW) 2 4 3 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Public Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Solo Point (Tatsolo Pt-Ft Lewis) Rm 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Wauna Shore 0 4 0 0 0 0 0

February 18, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 8 17 0 0 0 0 0
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 15 37 6 0 0 0 0
Edmonds Marina 8 16 7 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 69 156 39 0 0 0 0
Freshwater Bay Ramp 6 12 1 0 0 0 0
Kingston Public Ramp 14 28 5 0 0 0 0
Maplegrove Ramp, Camano Is 4 10 1 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 2 4 2 0 0 0 0
Pleasant Harbor Boat Ramp (WDFW) 3 6 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Public Ramp 5 9 0 1 0 0 0

February 17, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 3 5 2 0 0 0 0
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 12 20 7 0 0 0 0
Edmonds Marina 9 15 8 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 31 61 26 0 0 0 0
Freshwater Bay Ramp 6 8 1 0 0 0 0
Kingston Public Ramp 9 11 2 0 0 0 0
Maplegrove Ramp, Camano Is 2 4 2 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 2 4 2 0 0 0 0
Mukilteo Lighthouse Park (State Park Public Ramp) 2 5 3 0 0 0 0
Pleasant Harbor Boat Ramp (WDFW) 1 2 0 0 0 0 0

February 16, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 1 2 2 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Wauna Shore 0 1 0 0 0 0 0

February 15, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 4 5 7 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Steilacoom Public Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0

February 14, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Point Defiance Boathouse 3 3 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Public Ramp 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 • Flatfish-general (7)

 (Fish checks provided by state Fish and Wildlife, and do not reflect all fish caught during that period.)

