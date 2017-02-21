State fish checks show fair chinook catch in North Sound and eastern Strait
February 19, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Everett Public Ramp
|40
|86
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Freshwater Bay Ramp
|6
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Kelp greenling (5)
|
|Mukilteo Lighthouse Park (State Park Public Ramp)
|4
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Narrows Marina
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Pleasant Harbor Boat Ramp (WDFW)
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Public Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Solo Point (Tatsolo Pt-Ft Lewis) Rm
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Wauna Shore
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
February 18, 2017
February 17, 2017
February 16, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Wauna Shore
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
February 15, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|4
|5
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Everett Public Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Steilacoom Public Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
February 14, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Public Ramp
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Flatfish-general (7)
|
(Fish checks provided by state Fish and Wildlife, and do not reflect all fish caught during that period.)
