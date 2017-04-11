Here is the news release from state Fish and Wildlife on the salmon seasons set Tuesday in Sacramento:

Washington’s salmon fisheries set for 2017

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Washington anglers can expect a mixed bag of salmon fisheries this year with slightly increased opportunities in the ocean, seasons similar to last year in the Columbia River, and continued restrictions in Puget Sound.

The state’s 2017 salmon fishing seasons, developed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and treaty tribal co-managers, were finalized during the Pacific Fishery Management Council’s (PFMC) meeting in Sacramento, Calif.

In recent years, unfavorable environmental conditions, such as warm ocean water and drought, have reduced the number of salmon returning to Washington’s waters, said Kyle Adicks, salmon policy lead for WDFW.

“We’re in the third year of a multi-year downturn in salmon returns,” Adicks said. “Similar to last year, we faced significant challenges in crafting fisheries.”

With low returns of coho and wild chinook expected back to several rivers, fishery managers are limiting opportunities in some areas to protect those fish. The most severe restrictions will be in Puget Sound marine and freshwater areas, where the forecast is for extremely low returns of “key stocks,” such as Skagit River coho and Nooksack chinook.

“We made some difficult decisions this year in order to protect weak salmon stocks,” said Adicks. “However, we worked with constituents to preserve fishing opportunities where it made sense.”

Anglers fishing for coho in Puget Sound marine areas will have multiple opportunities in areas 9-13. Those fishing in areas 5-8 will see closures or will be limited to openings that align with chinook seasons. That’s still an improvement from last year, when only Hood Canal and south Sound were open for coho fishing. Rivers such as the Skagit and Stillaguamish also will be closed to coho fishing this year.

Opportunities for chinook fishing in Puget Sound marine areas are somewhat similar to last year with a few more closures in the winter. Marine areas 9 (Admiralty Inlet) and 10 (Seattle/Bremerton) are scheduled to be open from July 16 through Aug. 15, as in 2016. However, both areas have higher catch quotas that should provide better opportunity.

In the Columbia River, anglers will see salmon fisheries that are similar to last year. The popular Buoy 10 fishery opens Aug. 1 while the chinook fishery on the mainstem from the Astoria-Megler Bridge upstream to the Hwy. 395 Bridge will be open from June 16 through July 31 for hatchery summer chinook and sockeye.

Anglers fishing Washington’s ocean waters will be able to retain chinook, as well as coho salmon in all four marine areas, as compared to 2016 when coho retention was limited only to Marine Area 1. Salmon fisheries get underway in areas 1 (Ilwaco), 3 (La Push) and 4 (Neah Bay) on June 24 and on July 1 in Marine Area 2 (Westport).

For more information on this year’s salmon fisheries, visit WDFW’s webpage at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/northfalcon/.

Ocean

The Pacific Fishery Management Council approved a recreational chinook catch quota of 45,000 fish, which is 10,000 more fish than 2016’s quota of 35,000 chinook. The PFMC, which establishes fishing seasons in ocean waters three to 200 miles off the Pacific coast, also adopted a quota of 42,000 coho for this year’s recreational ocean fishery – about 23,100 more fish than last year’s quota (18,900 coho).

Recreational ocean salmon fisheries for chinook and coho will be open daily beginning July 1 in Marine Area 2 (Westport) and June 24 in marine areas 1 (Ilwaco) 3 (La Push) and 4 (Neah Bay). All areas will close the earlier of Sept. 4 or when the catch quota is met.

In marine area 1 and 2, anglers can retain two salmon, only one of which can be chinook. Areas 3 and 4 have a two-salmon daily limit. Anglers must release wild coho in all areas.

Puget Sound

Marine areas 9 (Admiralty Inlet) and 10 (Seattle/Bremerton) are scheduled to be open from July 16 through Aug. 15, similar to 2016. However, both areas have higher catch quotas that should provide better opportunity. Marine Area 9 has a quota of 5,509, while Marine Area 10 has a quota of 2,166 chinook.

Anglers will have limited opportunities to fish for pink salmon due to projected low return of pinks this year. There are no “bonus bag” limits for pink in 2017.

The forecast for sockeye returning to Baker Lake is strong enough to allow for both a lake fishery, open mid-July through early September, and a fishery on the Skagit River, which will be open June 16 through July 15.

The Skokomish River remains closed to non-tribal fishing this year due to an ongoing dispute over the Skokomish Reservation boundary. WDFW, with assistance from the Governor’s Office, will work with the Skokomish Tribe to try to reach a resolution. The closed area includes the section of river from the Tacoma Public Utilities power lines (near the mouth of the river) upstream to the Bonneville Power Administration power lines (upstream and west of Highway 101).

Elliot Bay will be open Aug. 11-13 with a two-salmon daily limit. Anglers will be able to keep hatchery coho and pink salmon while fishing in the area Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning Aug. 18.

Marine Areas 8-1 and 8-2 will open to fishing for hatchery chinook in November. However, anglers fishing from the shore can keep hatchery coho Aug. 1 through Sept. 4 in Marine Area 8-2. Anglers can fish for salmon in Marine Area 7 from July through September. The area re-opens for salmon fishing in January.

Anglers will have a variety of opportunity for salmon fishing in mid- and south Sound with openings for both chinook and coho.

Columbia River

The Buoy 10 salmon fishery will be open from Aug. 1 through Sept. 4 (Labor Day) with a daily limit of two salmon, only one of which can be a chinook. From Sept. 5 through Sept. 30, anglers will have a daily limit of two hatchery coho, but must release all chinook. From Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, the fishery will be open for chinook and hatchery coho, with a daily limit of two adult salmon.

The summer season on the mainstem Columbia River from the Astoria-Megler Bridge upstream to the Hwy. 395 Bridge will be open from June 16 through July 31 for hatchery summer chinook and sockeye. The daily limit will be two adult salmonids (chinook and steelhead must be adipose fin-clipped). All sockeye are considered adults in the daily limit.

During fall fisheries, anglers fishing from the same boat may continue fishing for salmon until all anglers have reached their daily limits in the following areas:

• The mainstem Columbia River from the Rocky Point/Tongue Point line upstream to the Lewis River will be open from Aug. 1 through Dec. 31. Anglers will be allowed to retain one adult chinook as part of their two-fish daily limit from Aug. 1 through Sept. 14. During Sept. 8 through Sept. 14, adult chinook retention is restricted to hatchery chinook only. From Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, anglers can retain two adult chinook daily.

• On the mainstem, from the Lewis River upstream to the Hwy. 395 Bridge at Pasco will be open Aug. 1 through Dec. 31 for chinook and hatchery coho, with a daily limit of two adult salmon.

Columbia River anglers are reminded that retention of sockeye and chum salmon is prohibited during the fall season.

Washington and Oregon fishery managers are still working to finalize steelhead fishing options for 2017. WDFW will announce those fisheries in the coming weeks.