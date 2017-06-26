The Dallas Stars have acquired veteran defenseman Marc Methot in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights.
Dallas sent goaltending prospect Dylan Ferguson and a 2020 second-round pick to Vegas. The teams announced the deal Monday, less than a week since the Golden Knights took Methot in the expansion draft from the Ottawa Senators.
Methot, 32, has two years left on his contract at a salary-cap hit of $4.9 million. He has 120 points in 579 games over 11 seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Senators.
Methot was Erik Karlsson’s defense partner in Ottawa and had 12 assists in 68 games last season.
The Stars took Ferguson in the seventh round, 194th overall, in the draft last weekend.
___
For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey