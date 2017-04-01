The Stanwood Eagles Blackmouth Fishing Derby on Camano Island is April 22-23.

Cost is $50 per person, and tickets must be purchased by 2 p.m. on April 21 or until closing at Stanwood Eagles.

First place is worth 45 percent of the entry fee, second is worth 20 percent, third is worth 15 percent, fourth is worth 10 percent and fifth is worth 5 percent. There will also be lots of other prizes, plus a $100 drawn prize for all entered in the derby.

Last year, the one-day derby saw 59 anglers landing 29 hatchery chinook. The chinook weighed-in ranged from 4 pounds, 4 ounces all the way up to the winning hatchery chinook of 18 pounds caught by Glenn Helton Jr. who took home $1,327.50.

Second was Mike John with a 16 pound, 1 ounce hatchery chinook worth $590; third was Tina Anderson with 13 pound, 8 ounce fish that earned her $442.50; fourth was Mike Rosenbach with a 12 pound, 13 ounce fish that was worth $295; and fifth place prize of $147.50 went to Jeff Audet with an 11 pound, 5 ounce fish.

For details, call 360-629-3224 or 425-308-9437. Tickets can also be purchased at Ted’s Sports Center, Holiday Sports, John’s Sporting Goods, Camano Marine and the Elger Bay Store.