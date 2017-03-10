COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Three-time Olympic gold medalist Dawn Staley has been put in charge of keeping the U.S. women’s national basketball team rolling.

Staley was introduced as the team’s next head coach Friday at a news conference at South Carolina’s football stadium about give miles from campus. The Gamecocks coach won three gold medals playing point guard for the U.S. in 1996, 2000 and 2004. She was an assistant coach for the United States on gold-medal winning teams in 2008 and 2016, the last under UConn’s Geno Auriemma.

Now, it’s Staley’s turn to call the shots.

She’ll start next year when she leads the U.S. at the FIBA World Cup in Spain. Should the U.S. qualify as expected, Staley will try guide the Americans to a seventh consecutive gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.