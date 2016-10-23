The Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals stumbled to a 6-6 tie Sunday night in the desert, the fourth stalemate since the NFL instituted new overtime rules prior to the 2012-13 season.
The NFL’s latest draw was better for a laugh than a thrill. Both kickers made field goals early in the OT, but then Arizona’s Chandler Catanzaro bounced a 24-yard would-be winner off the left upright before Seattle’s Stephen Hauschka missed a 27-yarder with 7 seconds left. That concluded a game that featured no touchdowns, no turnovers and 16 punts.
Here are the three other ties under the league’s current OT format:
49ERS 24, RAMS 24 — NOV. 11, 2012
The first stalemate with the new rules would have been a tie under the old ones. The NFC West-leading 49ers could have won midway through the extra session, but David Akers missed wide left on a 41-yard field goal. Greg Zuerlein later appeared to make a 53-yarder for visiting St. Louis, but the Rams were called for delay of game. Zuerlein tried again from 58 yards but missed to the right with 2:42 left in OT. One 49ers punt and a stalled Rams drive later, and the league had its first tie in four years.
PACKERS 26, VIKINGS 26 — NOV. 24, 2013
This NFC North standstill was the first in which both teams scored in overtime. Second-string quarterback Matt Flynn helped the Packers rally from a 23-7 deficit in the fourth quarter, and Mason Crosby put the them ahead 26-23 with a 20-yard field goal 4 1/2 minutes into OT. The visiting Vikings rallied for a 12-play drive that ended with Blair Walsh’s 35-yard field goal with 3:54 left. Green Bay punted twice and Minnesota once over the next three possessions, and then Minnesota ran one fruitless play with a second left to complete the tie.
BENGALS 37, PANTHERS 37 — OCT. 12, 2014
Cincinnati’s Andy Dalton only missed on one pass in overtime — a sack-saving throwaway — and Cam Newton engineered a 12-play scoring drive in OT for visiting Carolina, but this one still ended in a tie. Mike Nugent made a 42-yard field goal for the Bengals about 7 1/2 minutes into OT, and then Newton helped set up Graham Gano’s 36-yard field goal with 2:19 left on the clock. Dalton drove Cincinnati back down the field, but Nugent missed wide right on the final play of the game.
