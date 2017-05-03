SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Spurs point guard Tony Parker was carried off the floor in the fourth quarter of Game 2 against Houston on Wednesday night with what appeared to be a left knee injury.
Parker drove into the lane for a short jump shot with just under 9 minutes left and grabbed at his left knee after landing. Teammates tried to help him limp to the sideline, then had to carry him.
The Spurs said Parker had a left leg injury and would undergo an MRI exam on Thursday, after which his status would be updated.
The veteran from France had 18 points in 26 minutes.
