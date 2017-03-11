SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge will be out indefinitely because of a minor heart problem.
The team said Saturday he has an arrhythmia, a deviation from the normal heart rhythm. He will undergo further tests before the team determines how much time he misses.
The 6-foot-11 player was diagnosed at the end of his rookie season in 2007 with a condition that can cause a rapid heartbeat.
Aldridge is averaging 17.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Spurs, who are 50-14 and have the second-best record in the league.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- Vandalized Capitol Hill synagogue calls for pushback against toxic expression
- Offensive lineman T.J. Lang visiting Seahawks Friday -- will Seattle let him leave without a contract?
- Signings of Luke Joeckel and T.J. Lang would help Seahawks accomplish goal of getting experienced on offensive line
- Teen killed by falling tree in Edmonds
This development comes on the heels of San Antonio star Kawhi Leonard being placed in the league’s concussion protocol.
The Spurs host NBA-leading Golden State on Saturday night. The Warriors are already without Kevin Durant and plan to rest four key players for the game: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.