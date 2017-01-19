SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Spurs center Pau Gasol has broken his finger during pregame warmups and is not playing against the Denver Nuggets.

The team said there is no timeline for Gasol’s return.

Gasol was scheduled to start Thursday night but left the court clutching his left hand before the national anthem. He had X-rays, which revealed a fractured finger.

It was unclear how Gasol got hurt.

San Antonio also was without point guard Tony Parker, a late scratch from the starting lineup as well. Parker was in uniform and on the bench, but sat out because of a sprained left foot.

It was the first game Gasol missed due to injury this season. He sat out two games previously for rest.

The 7-foot center from Spain is in his 16th season, but first with the Spurs after signing as a free agent following two seasons in Chicago. He is averaging 11.7 points and 7.9 rebounds in 39 games.