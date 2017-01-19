SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Spurs center Pau Gasol is out indefinitely after breaking his left ring finger during pregame warmups Thursday night.

Gasol missed San Antonio’s 118-104 victory over the Denver Nuggets. He was slated to start but left the court clutching his left hand before the national anthem. He had X-rays, which revealed a fractured finger on his non-shooting hand.

The team said there is no timeline for Gasol’s return.

“We’re going to look at it tomorrow,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said, “but he’s going to be out for a while.”

Gasol got hurt when he jammed his left hand against Kyle Anderson’s shoulder while attempting a running hook.

“I don’t know what happened,” Anderson said before exiting the locker room after the game. “I don’t know.”

It was the first game Gasol missed due to injury this season. He sat out two games for rest.

The 7-foot center from Spain is in his 16th NBA season, but first with the Spurs after signing as a free agent following two seasons in Chicago. He is averaging 11.7 points and 7.9 rebounds in 39 games.

San Antonio also was without point guard Tony Parker, a late scratch from the starting lineup as well. Parker was in uniform and on the bench, but sat out because of a sprained left foot.

Parker is expected to play Saturday in Cleveland.

“It has happened before where his ankle kind of gets locked up, so I think we know what we need to do for it and I think he’ll be back for Cleveland,” Popovich said.