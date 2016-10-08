Sarah Macdonald takes fourth for Falcons.

BELLINGHAM – Sarah Macdonald came up with one of the best performances of her career, racing to a fourth-place finish and leading Seattle Pacific to fifth place in the women’s team standings at the Western Washington Classic cross country meet.

Falcons senior Macdonald finished 6 kilometers at Lake Padden Park in 21 minutes, 46 seconds — her best time by more than a minute on that course. SPU totaled 122 points Alaska Anchorage won with 76.

In the men’s race, SPU junior Ben Halladay was 35th with a time of 32:53 for 10 kilometers. That was 85 seconds faster than his previous 10K time at Lake Padden. The SPU men were 13th as a team.

The Falcons return to the same course on Oct. 22 for the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships. The men’s race is at 10 a.m., and the women go at 11.

Men’s soccer

• Freshman Carlos Fanco scored a goal and assisted on the game winner as Seattle Pacific snapped a seven-game non-winning streak with a 3-1 win over Concordia in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference match. The Falcons (3-3-5, 1-1-4) had tied in their last four games.

• Seattle University (3-7-1, 1-3) used goals from five different players in a 5-0 Western Athletic Conference win over Houston Baptist. Alex Roldan scored the first goal in the 35th minute, giving him his team-leading fifth score.

Volleyball

• Matea Mamic had 14 kills, but Seattle University dropped a Western Athletic Conference match at Utah Valley, 20-25, 25-22, 22-25, 20-25. Mila Duarte had 13 kills for the Redhawks (9-9, 2-3).