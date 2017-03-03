The Seattle Pacific women’s basketball team saw its season end with a 76-68 loss to second-ranked Alaska Anchorage on Friday in the semifinals of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament at Saint Martin’s.

Anchorage (28-1), the top seed and defending tournament champion, won its 24th game in a row and advanced to Saturday’s championship game against Western Washington.

Jordan McPhee led the Falcons (19-11) with 11 points. Erica Pagano and Courtney Hollander each chipped in 10 points.

Second-seeded Western Washington advanced to the title game with a 73-61 victory over Central Washington. Taylor Peacocke scored 34 points to lead the Vikings (25-4), who have won 19 of their past 20 games.

Central (16-15) fell for the third time against WWU this season.

Whitman wins

WALLA WALLA — Undefeated Whitman beat Rhodes College 111-98 in the first round of the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament.

Whitman (28-0) advanced to play Claremont-Mudd-Scripps on Saturday night. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps defeated Whitworth 78-73, ending the Pirates’ season at 23-5.

Jack Stewart and Tim Howell each scored 20 points for Whitman.

Hockey

Sami Moilanen scored two goals as the Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Tri-City Americans 3-2 at ShoWare Center in Kent. Mathew Barzal also scored for the T-birds (41-18-4-2), who lead the U.S. Division with 88 points.

• Nolan Foote scored in the sixth round of the shootout as the Kelowna Rockets beat the Everett Silvertips 3-2 at Xfinity Arena. Jake Christiansen and Patrick Bajkov scored goals for the Silvertips (38-14-8-3), who have 87 points.

Baseball

Sacramento State drubbed Washington 7-1 in the Huskies’ home opener. The Huskies (4-4) managed only one hit.

• Derek Chapman drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out, two-run single in the seventh inning as Washington State defeated Stephen F. Austin 4-2 at Bailey-Brayton Field. WSU (4-4) saw Chapman drive in three runs while J.J. Hancock added two hits, scored twice and stole two bases.

Softball

No. 7 Washington earned an 8-0 victory over Iowa in five innings at the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, Calif. Kirstyn Thomas hit a three-run homer in the third inning for the Huskies, who had 14 hits. Maggie Gallagher had a double, two singles and two RBI. Starter Taran Alvelo (8-0) allowed only three hits and struck out six.

In a second game, Washington (13-2) blasted Indiana 13-1 in five innings. Morganne Flores homered and drove in five runs. Taylor Van See, Amirah Milloy and Rachel Ogasawara also homered.

Women’s basketball

Tisha Phillips scored 23 points and Ashli Payne had 18 as host Eastern Washington beat Northern Arizona 79-64 to finish the regular season.

The Eagles (17-12, 12-6) clinched fourth place in the Big Sky, earning a bye in next week’s conference tournament in Reno, Nev.

Men’s tennis

Washington (8-3) defeated host Minnesota 4-2. Enzo Sommer, Mitch Stewart, Gal Hakak and Amit Batta won singles matches for the Huskies.

Women’s tennis

Oklahoma State beat Washington 6-1 at Nordstrom Tennis Center. Miki Kobayashi won her singles match for the Huskies (10-3).