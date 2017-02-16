Wright, from California’s Biola University, takes over for Chris Johnson, who retired after 12 seasons as Falcons’ coach.

Abbie Wright, the 2015 NAIA assistant coach of the year at Biola University in Los Angeles, has been named volleyball coach at Seattle Pacific.

The 28-year-old Wright takes over for Chris Johnson, who announced his retirement last month after 12 years at the Falcons’ helm. She becomes just the fourth head coach in the 31-year history of the program.

Curling

John Shuster’s team of Duluth, Minn., earned the top seed and Brady Clark of Lynnwood earned the No. 2 seed and will play each other at 9 a.m. Friday in the USA Curling National Championships at Xfinity Arena in Everett.

Craig Brown (Madison, Wis.) defeated Pete Fenson (Bemidji, Minn.) 6-4 late Thursday to earn the No. 4 seed and will take on No. 3 seed Todd Birr (Blaine, Minn.) in the Page 3-4 playoffs.

The winner of the Shuster-Clark match advances to the championship final Saturday. The loser plays the winner of the Page 3-4 game, in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.

In Thursday’s round-robin action, Shuster (9-0) defeated Birr’s team, 7-6.

Clark (7-2) and his defending national champion teammates Greg Persinger (Fairbanks, Alaska), Colin Hufman (Seattle), and Philip Tilker (Seattle) held off Fenson’s team, 7-4.

Earlier the women’s playoff field was determined with Jamie Sinclair’s team winning the round robin and advancing directly to Saturday’s gold-medal game. Her team will face the winner of the semifinal game between Olympian Cassie Potter (St. Paul, Minn.) and Nina Roth (McFarland, Wis.). The women’s semifinal will take place at 2 p.m. Friday.

Sinclair and teammates Alex Carlson (St. Paul, Minn.), Vicky Persinger (Fairbanks, Alaska), and Monica Walker (St. Paul, Minn.) shot 90 percent in a 9-3 win over Lynnwood’s Cristin Clark (1-6) to finish the seven-game round robin with a 6-1 record.

Softball

• The Washington Huskies (7-1) defeated UC Riverside (1-6) 14-1 in the first game of the Campbell/Cartier Classic and host San Diego State 6-5 in the second game.

In the opener, the Huskies had four home runs, including one from freshman Sis Bates, the first of her career. Bates also tripled and was 3 for 3 with four RBI.

Julia DePonte hit a two-run homer for UW in the second game and capped a three-run seventh with the go-ahead single.

Basketball

Gavin Long equaled his career-high with 25 points, helping the Seattle Pacific men stop a five-game road losing streak with a 75-70 win at Montana State Billings. The Falcons (12-14, 8-10) were victorious away from Seattle for the first time in the 2017 calendar year as their last road win was a 79-77 decision at Alaska Fairbanks on Dec. 31.

• Jordan Wilson had 20 points and made two free throws with eight seconds left as Alaska rallied for a 63-61 victory over the Seattle Pacific women. Jordan McPhee scored 18 for SPU (17-8, 9-8).

Men’s golf

• Washington is tied for 10th at 4-over 580 after two rounds of the John A. Burns Intercollegiate at Wailua Golf Course in Lihue, Hawaii. Virginia is first at 25-under 551, six strokes ahead of Texas A&M. Washington State is 15th at 19-over 595.

UW’s Carl Yuan is tied for 22nd at 1 under (75-68-143) and Daniel Kolar leads WSU at 1-over 145.