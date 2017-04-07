Weekend Fishing Opportunities as reported by the Department of Oregon Fish and Wildlife:

Spring Chinook angling is open to both boat and bank anglers from Buoy 10 upstream to Beacon Rock, except for the sanctuary at the Lewis River Mouth. Beacon Rock to Bonneville Dam is open to bank angling only. For sanctuary details please follow the Sport Fishing Regulation Update link below.

Spring Chinook angling is open from Tower Island powerlines upstream to the Oregon/Washington border above McNary Dam, plus the banks between Bonneville and Tower Island powerlines.

The Bonneville Pool is closed to the retention of white sturgeon because the winter catch guideline of sturgeon has been met. Catch and release fishing remains an option during the retention closure.

The Dalles Pool is closed to the retention of white sturgeon because the catch guideline of 100 sturgeon has been met. Catch and release fishing remains an option during the retention closure.

The John Day Pool is closed to the retention of white sturgeon because the catch guideline of 105 sturgeon has been met. Catch and release fishing remains an option during the retention closure.

The McNary Pool is open to the retention of legal white sturgeon through July 31.

White sturgeon retention is closed from Buoy 10 upstream to Bonneville Dam, but remains an option for catch and release fishing.

SALMON, STEELHEAD AND SHAD

Catch rate and effort increased slightly this last week.

Gorge Bank:

No report.

Gorge Boats:

No report.

Troutdale Boats:

Weekend checking showed no catch for two boats (seven anglers).

Portland to Westport Bank:

Weekend checking showed three adult spring Chinook, and two steelhead kept, plus one steelhead released for 159 bank anglers.

Portland to Westport Boats:

Weekend checking showed three adult spring Chinook kept, and two steelhead released for 64 boats (149 anglers).

Estuary Bank (Clatsop Spit to Wauna Powerlines):

Weekend checking showed no catch for four bank anglers.

Estuary Boats (Tongue Point to Wauna Powerlines):

Weekend checking showed no catch for eight boats (14 anglers).

Bonneville Pool (Bonneville Dam upstream to The Dalles Dam): No report.

The Dalles Pool (The Dalles Dam upstream to John Day Dam): No report.

John Day Pool (John Day Dam upstream to McNary Dam): No report

STURGEON

Lower Columbia River (below Bonneville Dam): Closed for retention. Weekend checking showed one sublegal sturgeon released for one boat (three anglers).

Bonneville Pool (Bonneville Dam upstream to The Dalles Dam): Closed for retention. No report.

The Dalles Pool (The Dalles Dam upstream to John Day Dam): Closed for retention. No report.

John Day Pool (John Day Dam upstream to McNary Dam): Closed for retention. Weekly checking showed two legal white sturgeon kept, plus six sublegal and one legal white sturgeon released for 32 bank anglers; and five legal white sturgeon kept, plus 12 sublegal and three oversize sturgeon released for 10 boats (27 anglers).

WALLEYE

Troutdale: No report.

Bonneville Pool: No report.

The Dalles Pool: No report.

John Day Pool: Weekly checking showed one walleye released for five boats (10 anglers).