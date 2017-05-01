State Fish and Wildlife has set the dates for the spot shrimp fishery – set to begin Saturday (May 6) in marine areas – in central, south-central and southern Puget Sound (Marine Catch Areas 10, 11 and 13).

In those three areas – including Elliott Bay – fishing will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (May 6) only. State fisheries will assess the catches, and then decide if additional fishing date(s) are possible.

Elsewhere, the Strait of Juan de Fuca from Sekiu to Port Angeles (5 and 6) and San Juan Island West (7) are open daily starting Saturday (May 6) and will close once the catch quota is achieved. Hood Canal (12) opens Saturday (May 6), and May 10, 17 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

The Discovery Bay season is open Saturday (May 6), and May 10 and 17 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The San Juan Island South and East (7) sections are open daily from Saturday (May 6) through May 21.

The east side of Whidbey Island (8-1 and 8-2) and northern Puget Sound (9) are open Saturday (May 6), and May 6 and 17 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

In Marine Areas 4, 5, 6, and 7 (East, South and West) start times will be one hour before sunrise.

The daily limit is 80 spot shrimp per person.

Spot shrimp are the biggest – averaging 8 to 12 inches long – of more than 80 shrimp species in local marine waterways, but only seven are commonly caught by anglers. Most are lurking at depths of 30 to 300 feet.

Recent abundance test fisheries found that spot shrimp stocks are doing well in marine areas.

Test fishing showed an average of 7.9 pounds in northern Puget Sound (Marine Catch Area 9); 7.8 pounds in central Puget Sound (10); 7.3 pounds in south-central Puget Sound (11); 7.6 pounds in Hood Canal (12); 3.6 pounds in southern Puget Sound (13); 2.7 pounds in Discovery Bay (part of 6); 5.6 pounds in San Juan Island West; and 5.3 pounds on east side of Whidbey Island (8-1 and 8-2).

Sport and non-tribal commercial fishermen split a 300,000-pound spot shrimp catch quota with 70 percent going to the sport fishery. The tribal fishery has a 300,000-pound catch quota.