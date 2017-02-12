Here is the latest fishing report from Dave Graybill, longtime Eastern Washington outdoor radio host and angler:

Get your calendar handy, as I am going to give you some dates that you will want to remember. The first one is February 17th through the 19th, which is when the annual Central Washington Sportsmen’s Show is scheduled at the Sundome in Yakima. This is another one of the Schuyler Production shows that has been going on for over 28 years.

It is an excellent show for the whole family. The next date is February 24th through the 26th. This is when Schuyler Productions comes to Wenatchee. This is the fourth time that they have put on the show in Wenatchee and they are doing an excellent job of attracting exhibitors and attractions that you will want to take in.

The last date is March 4th, which is when the 7th annual Trout Derby will be held at Burke Lake near Quincy.

Once again there will be a grand prize of a boat and motor and lots of other prizes for biggest fish in adult and youth divisions and for cumulative weight and raffles prizes of course.

For details or Graybill’s weekly report visit his website at http://www.fishingmagician.com/.