More salmon returns have been disclosed ahead of the salmon forecast public meeting on Tuesday in Olympia, and if they are correct then anglers should see some pretty decent king fishing off the coast.

The Columbia River fall chinook forecast of 582,600 (951,300 was forecast last year with an actual return of 643,300) was announced this past week. The total return is similar to last year, which was the fourth largest on record, but substantially down from the huge returns from 2013 to 2015.

The lower river hatchery chinook stock of 92,400 and Bonneville Pool hatchery chinook stock of 158,400 – better known as “tule chinook” – are the most prized sport fish and a driving force in ocean fisheries off Ilwaco, Westport and at Buoy 10 near the Columbia River mouth.

“What is surprising is the tule return, which really contribute to the ocean fishery off Washington and Oregon, and it should be a pretty good season,” said Joe Hymer, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist. “Based upon their numbers they must have done OK survival wise especially with the “blob” (a warm water condition that is nutrient poor and has adversely affected marine life in recent years) since they are near shore migratory fish.”

The tule are a lower river hatchery run, which is close to recent five-year average, and Bonneville Pool hatchery run that looks to be the second highest return since 2004.

Other chinook returns that should be decent are lower river wild stock forecast of 12,500 (22,200 was forecast and 13,000 was actual return in 2016); upriver bright chinook forecast of 260,000 (589,000 and 406,600); and pool upriver bright forecast of 42,100 (77,800 and 68,500).

The Select Area bright chinook return is forecast at 13,700 (15,800 and 6,700) is lsightly higher than the recent 10-year average of 12,500 fish. The Bonneville Upriver Bright chinook forecast is 3,500 (23,200 and 19,800), and only five-year-old fish are expected to return, whereas production has been shifted to hatchery facilities between Bonneville and McNary dams, and returns are included in the pool upriver bright stock.

Coastal salmon anglers have been relatively spoiled by very good fishing as fall chinook returns between 2013 and 2015 were at or well above record levels.

The all-time actual return record dating to 1938 was 1,268,400 adult chinook in 2013, which was 227 percent of the 2003-to-2012 average of 557,600 adult fish. In 2014, the actual return was 1,159,000, which was second-highest on record.

The chinook runs are just a small piece of the complex puzzle that will be put together over the course of a month-long planning process that begins with the “North of Falcon” process. Hundreds of other pieces to the puzzle will come to light on Tuesday, but even there completing it could take a while.

This comes on the heels of last year’s hardest process to craft fishing seasons in recent history, and where Puget Sound salmon seasons hit a stalemate after the state and tribal fishery officials couldn’t come to terms on how to craft fisheries due to what was expected to be a very poor Puget Sound coho return.

Some of the most draconian fishing seasons were set at the end of May – more than a month later than usual – and led to widespread closures in Puget Sound although it was later determined that coho returns weren’t as bad as thought and some fisheries were reopened in late fall.

The Columbia chinook forecasts come on the heels of earlier announcement for the Oregon Production Index – which provides ocean coho abundance forecasts for Columbia River and northern Oregon coast- that should also see some improvements for ocean and in-river fisheries this summer and fall.

“I would characterize these Columbia River coho returns as OK, and definitely not great,” Wendy Beeghly, a state Fish and Wildlife coastal salmon manager said earlier this month. “They are quite similar to what we saw in 2010 and 2011, and during those years it wasn’t great for fishing.”

The forecast calls for 496,200 coho to arrive off the Washington-Oregon coast, compared to a preseason forecast of 549,200 last year and an actual return of 317,000. That pales in comparison to a forecast of 1,015,000 in 2015 and an actual return of 322,100 and a forecast in 2014 of 964,100 with a return of 1,240,800.

The Columbia subtotal this season is 386,300 (380,600 last year and 223,100 actual return) – these are fish that turn the corner of southwest Washington and doesn’t include the northern Oregon coast.

The Columbia forecast last year was 777,100 coho, but less than a third actually returned – 242,300. Poor ocean conditions and a lack of feed could have played a negative role.

“What I’m more concerned about is what we will see for the rest of the coast and that is what limited our fisheries last year,” Beeghly said. “There are so many coastal coho stocks that could limit us. I’m not freaked out about these (OPI) numbers, and I’ll be cautiously optimistic until I see the others.”

The ocean salmon fisheries weren’t as complicated to figure out last year although since all fisheries are intertwined it wasn’t a simple hop, skip and jump for fisheries managers. In general summer fishing seasons in the ocean off Ilwaco, Westport, La Push and Neah Bay were lackluster. Ilwaco was the only port open for hatchery coho fishing last summer.

The overall sport catch last summer was 35,000 chinook and 18,900 hatchery-marked coho compared to 2015 when it was 64,000 chinook and 150,800 hatchery-marked coho.

“It was really slow coho fishing last year (off Ilwaco), and catch rates were low all season long,” Beeghly said. “We had a few good days, but it was spotty overall.”

Ocean salmon fishing opened on July 1, and all ports never saw early closures, which ended on either Aug. 21 or Aug. 31.

“We did end up catching our full coho quota,” Beeghly said. “When you look at the chinook fisheries we had pretty slow fishing for both commercial and sport, and run sizes weren’t terrible.”

Fisheries managers indicated that anglers should’ve caught more chinook based on forecasts, but something was askew, and the fish were either out too deep or stayed up in northern waters much longer

“Sometimes availability doesn’t determine what the run sizes really are especially when you factor in other reasons,” Beeghly said.

Not all was lost in 2016, and the coho seen in creel checks, sport and commercial catches and spawning bed surveys were more robust and larger-sized fish.

Possible large pink salmon run could have anglers blushing with joy

This is also an odd-numbered year, and no, we’re not talking about anything strange, but an odd-numbered year means the return of pink salmon, which have provided a bright beacon of light when other salmon runs have declined.

Back in 2015, more than 6.7-million pink salmon (6.2-million in 2013) were forecasted to return to Puget Sound.

The Nisqually River forecast alone called for a whopping 979,298 pinks (764,000 in 2013). Other pink forecasts in 2015 included the Puyallup river system, 837,967 (1.24-million in 2013); Green, which spills out into Elliott Bay, 626,102 (1.3-million); Skagit, 603,385 (1.23-million); Snohomish, more than 1.6-million (988,621); Nooksack, 281,979 (154,075); and Stillaguamish, 210,062 (409,700).

The height of the pink fishery usually occurs at the end of July through August, and they provide a “saving grace” fun time for many anglers as accessing them from the Strait of Juan de Fuca clear into southern Puget Sound is relatively easy from shore or a boat.

The downside to those grand runs of 2015 was an unusually hot summer faced with drought like conditions in the rivers. Biologists say the pinks suffered right along with other salmon runs that year with many dying before reaching spawning grounds. Exactly to what extent of the damage isn’t known yet, but preliminary numbers will be out at the end of this month.

State Fish and Wildlife will release salmon forecasts during a public meeting held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Tuesday (Feb. 28) in the Natural Resources Building, Room 172, 1111 Washington St. S.E. in Olympia. Final seasons will hopefully be announced April 7-12 in Sacramento, California.

Other meeting dates to set the salmon fishing seasons:

March 7-13: Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting at Hilton Vancouver Washington, 301 W. Sixth Street in Vancouver (PFMC adopts a range of ocean fishery options, including catch quotas for sport and commercial fisheries).

March 9: Grays Harbor Advisory Group Meeting (open to the public) 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; WDFW Region 6 Montesano Office, 48 Devonshire Road in Montesano (Discussion of management objectives and preliminary fishery options for Grays Harbor).

March 14: Willapa Bay Advisory Group Meeting (open to the public) 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Raymond High School Library, 1016 Commercial St. in Raymond (Discussion of management objectives and preliminary fishery options for Willapa Bay).

March 15: Puget Sound Recreational Fisheries Discussion 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; WDFW Mill Creek Office, 16018 Mill Creek Blvd. in Mill Creek (Public discussion of pre-season forecasts and possible salmon fisheries).

March 16: Puget Sound Recreational Fisheries Discussion 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Trinity Methodist Church, 100 South Black Ave., Sequim (Public discussion of pre-season forecasts and possible salmon fisheries).

March 17: First North of Falcon Meeting 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; General Administration Auditorium, 210 11th Ave. SW in Olympia (Discussion of management objectives and preliminary fishery proposals for sport and commercial fisheries in Puget Sound and coastal Washington, with limited discussion of the Columbia River and ocean fisheries).

March 23: Willapa Bay Public Meeting 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Raymond Elks, 326 Third St. in Raymond (Public discussion of management objectives and preliminary options for Willapa Bay. Fishery management objectives and preliminary fishing opportunities for 2017 are discussed).

March 24: Columbia River and Ocean Fisheries Discussion 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Vancouver Water Resources Education Center, 4600 SE Columbia Way in Vancouver (Public meeting to present results of state-tribal negotiations and analyses of ocean and Columbia River fisheries proposals. With public participation, preferred seasons are developed for ocean and Columbia River area sport and commercial fisheries).

March 27: Public Hearing on Ocean Salmon Management Options 7 p.m.; Chateau Westport – Beach Room, 710 W. Hancock in Westport (Public hearing, sponsored by the Pacific Fishery Management Council, to receive comments on the proposed ocean salmon fishery management options adopted by the council during its early March meeting).

March 28: Mid-Columbia River Fisheries Discussion 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Chelan PUD, 327 N Wenatchee Ave. in Wenatchee (Public discussion of management objectives and preliminary options for Columbia River sport fisheries).

March 28: Grays Harbor Fisheries Discussion 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Montesano City Hall, 112 N Main St. in Montesano (Public discussion of management objectives and preliminary options for Grays Harbor. Fishery management objectives and preliminary fishing opportunities for 2017 are discussed).

March 29: Mid-Columbia/Snake Rivers Fisheries Discussion 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Walla Walla Community College, Clarkston Campus Auditorium, 1470 Bridge St. in Clarkston (Public discussion of management objectives and preliminary options for Columbia River sport fisheries).

March 30: Columbia River Fisheries Discussion 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Benton PUD Auditorium, 2721 W. 10th Ave. in Kennewick (Public discussion of management objectives and preliminary options for Columbia River fall commercial and sport fisheries).

March 30: Willapa Bay Fisheries Discussion 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Raymond High School Library, 1016 Commercial St. in Raymond (Public discussion of management objectives and preliminary options for Willapa Bay. Fishery management objectives and preliminary fishing opportunities for 2017 are discussed).

April 4: North of Falcon Meeting 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Lynnwood Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave West in Lynnwood (Public meeting to present results of state-tribal negotiations and analyses of preliminary fishery proposals. With public participation, preferred options are developed for Puget Sound sport and commercial fisheries).

April 5: Columbia River/Ocean Fisheries Discussion 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Office Building 2 Auditorium, 1115 Washington Street SE in Olympia (Public discussion of management objectives and preliminary ocean options and possible commercial and recreational fisheries in the ocean and Columbia River).

April 7-12: Final Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting at DoubleTree by Hilton Sacramento, 2001 Point West Way in Sacramento, Calif. (PFMC adopts final ocean fisheries regulations and state-tribal fishing plans are finalized for all inside area commercial and sport salmon fisheries).