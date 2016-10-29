Anglers will see a special catch rule applied to the Lower Hanford Reach area of the Upper Columbia River when it opens this Tuesday (Nov. 1) for steelhead fishing.

According to state Fish and Wildlife, from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 in the Columbia River from the Highway 395 Bridge at Pasco to the old Hanford townsite wooden powerline towers, anglers can only keep Ringold Hatchery fish with the double fin clip to allow late migrating Upper Columbia River (UCR) hatchery fish to escape the Hanford Reach fishery and contribute to next year’s spawning population.

The hatchery and wild steelhead forecast for UCR steelhead passage at Priest Rapids Dam this season is expected to be much lower than predicted.UCR steelhead are listed as a threatened stock under the federal Endangered Species Act.

Anglers through Dec. 6 must release hatchery steelhead (including those with both adipose and ventral fins clipped) that have a 1/4-inch diameter round hole punched in the upper lobe of the caudal (tail) fin. These fish were anesthetized during fish sampling at Priest Rapids Dam.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration requires a three-week period before humans can consume treated fish. That period ends Dec. 6.