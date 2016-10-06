PRAGUE (AP) — Sparta Prague goalkeeper Tomas Koubek and midfielder Lukas Vacha have been fined by the Czech soccer federation for their emotional outburst against women after a female assistant referee failed to spot an offside in a league game.

Brno midfielder Alois Hycka was several meters offside at the decisive moment before he equalized in stoppage time and salvaged a 3-3 draw for Brno against Sparta on Sunday.

In their comments, the players said women’s place is in the kitchen, for which they later apologized.

The federation’s disciplinary committee on Thursday fined both men 40,000 koruna ($1,656) and they were also ordered to lead the training of a youth team.

Sparta had already ordered them to take part in several training sessions of women’s teams.

The assistant referee, Lucie Ratajova, was banned from four games for her mistake.