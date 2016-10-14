The Roche Harbor Salmon Classic Invitational will be held Jan. 19-21 on San Juan Island has just 20 spots left available.

This derby is limited to 100 boats with a maximum of four anglers per boat. Cost is $810.75, and includes tax, all dinners for registered anglers and moorage.

First place is $10,000, second place is $5,000, and third place is $3,000. There will be a bonus prize of $30,000 awarded if the winning fish weighs 30 pounds or more.

Inclement weather and not so good fishing summed up how the Roche Harbor Salmon Classic fared last season.

In all 100 boats with 345 anglers caught 53 fish on Friday and 39 fish on Saturday, compared to 147 fish for 338 anglers in 99 boats in 2015.

Duke Fisher of Burlington took home the grand prize of $10,000 with a 17.12 pound hatchery chinook, and second was Pete Nelsen of Shaw Island with a 17.2 pound fish that was worth $5,000.

The third place prize of $3,000 went to Blake Stiller of Anacortes with a 16.6 pound hatchery chinook, fourth was Troy Jenisen of Anacortes with 14.7 pound fish worth $2,000, and fifth place went to Ralph Thomas of Puyallup with a 14.1 pound fish with a prize of $1,000.

The mystery weight fish prize went to Thomas Cahill of Everett with a 5.13 pound hatchery chinook worth $2,000.

The boat with the largest total weight of fish went to Derek Floyd, Scott Bumstead, Lance Husby and Kyle Reep of Stanwood with 48.9 pounds (six hatchery chinook) worth $2,000.

In the kids division eight-year-old Christian Thomas was the winner.

For more details, call Debbie Sandwith at 360-378-5562 or email market@rocheharbor.com or www.rocheharbor.com.