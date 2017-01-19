Don’t throw in the towel on getting out for trout fishing as some southwest Washington lakes have been planted to boost winter opportunity.

In Clark County, Battle Ground Lake received a plant of 3,000 rainbow trout on Jan. 10, and 1,500 on Jan. 6; Klineline Pond got 2,200 trout on Jan. 10.

In Cowlitz County, Horseshoe Lake was planted with 2,400 trout on Jan. 5; and Silver Lake had a plant of 3,000 trout on Jan. 4.

In Klickitat County, Maryhill Pond received 500 trout on Jan. 3; Spearfish Lake had 2,000 trout on Jan. 3; and Rowland Lake got 5,000 trout on Jan. 3.