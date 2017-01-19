Share story

Don’t throw in the towel on getting out for trout fishing as some southwest Washington lakes have been planted to boost winter opportunity.

In Clark County, Battle Ground Lake received a plant of 3,000 rainbow trout on Jan. 10, and 1,500 on Jan. 6; Klineline Pond got 2,200 trout on Jan. 10.

In Cowlitz County, Horseshoe Lake was planted with 2,400 trout on Jan. 5; and Silver Lake had a plant of 3,000 trout on Jan. 4.

In Klickitat County, Maryhill Pond received 500 trout on Jan. 3; Spearfish Lake had 2,000 trout on Jan. 3; and Rowland Lake got 5,000 trout on Jan. 3.

