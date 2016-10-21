Salmon fishing has reopened in one marine area and another southern Puget Sound region river.

Southern Puget Sound (Marine Catch Area 13) will reopen Saturday (Oct. 22) for hatchery coho salmon fishing after state and tribal fishery managers have agreed there was enough fish returning to allow hatchery-marked coho retention.

The western portion of the area opened Oct. 1 for hatchery coho retention. The daily limit is two salmon, and anglers must release wild chinook and wild coho. Anglers may fish with two poles if they have a Two-Pole Endorsement.

The Nisqually River will also open Saturday (Oct. 22) for hatchery coho, trout and other gamefish on the mainstem from mouth to the military tank crossing bridge.

Egg-take goals have been achieved for coho at Kalama and Clear Creek hatcheries.

Anglers can retain two hatchery adult coho only, and must release all chinook, chum, and wild coho and wild steelhead. The trout minimum size limit is 14 inches and the daily limit is two. Other gamefish statewide minimum size and daily limits apply.

Sport anglers should be aware that tribal fisheries will also be occurring and should avoid interfering with those fisheries.