Just two weeks after dislocating his elbow, Sounders forward Will Bruin is back in at the striker's position to help a Seattle attack that looked ineffective in a loss to Columbus

The Sounders will have a different-looking lineup for Sunday’s game against the Houston Dynamo than the one that got blown out last week in Columbus.

Will Bruin has gutted his way back in to the starting lineup up top at striker despite going down with a dislocated elbow almost two weeks ago. The Sounders are thrilled to see Bruin back out there, as they don’t view Seattle product Seyi Adekoya as a natural striker and would prefer to keep him flanked out on the wing more.

Adekoya got the start up top against Columbus because of injuries but was largely ineffective. With Bruin back in there, Adekoya is on the bench to start this one. Also, Cristian Roldan is bumpred up a notch from his defensive midfielder role to an attacker.

For the first time all season, the Sounders will roll out their envisioned starting backline. Roman Torres joins Chad Marshall in the central defender slots while Brad Evans is at right back and Joevin Jones at left back.

And that means midfielder Gustav Svensson is finally starting in the midfield role envisioned for him when he was signed in the pre-seasom, Svensson has filled in at various defender roles simce the season began.

SOUNDERS (4-6-4)

GK Stefan Frei

LB Joevin Jones

CB Chad Marshall

CB Roman Torres

RB Brad Evans

MF Osvaldo Alonso

MF Gustav Svensson

MF Cristian Roldan

MF Nicolas Lodeiro

MF Alvaro Fernandez

FW Will Bruin