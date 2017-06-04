Just two weeks after dislocating his elbow, Sounders forward Will Bruin is back in at the striker's position to help a Seattle attack that looked ineffective in a loss to Columbus
The Sounders will have a different-looking lineup for Sunday’s game against the Houston Dynamo than the one that got blown out last week in Columbus.
Will Bruin has gutted his way back in to the starting lineup up top at striker despite going down with a dislocated elbow almost two weeks ago. The Sounders are thrilled to see Bruin back out there, as they don’t view Seattle product Seyi Adekoya as a natural striker and would prefer to keep him flanked out on the wing more.
Adekoya got the start up top against Columbus because of injuries but was largely ineffective. With Bruin back in there, Adekoya is on the bench to start this one. Also, Cristian Roldan is bumpred up a notch from his defensive midfielder role to an attacker.
For the first time all season, the Sounders will roll out their envisioned starting backline. Roman Torres joins Chad Marshall in the central defender slots while Brad Evans is at right back and Joevin Jones at left back.
Most Read Stories
- In Seattle, is it now taboo to be friends with a Republican? | Danny Westneat
- ‘There’s going to be a lot of dead gangsters’: Inside King County’s surging gang war
- Garfield teacher pepper-sprayed by Seattle police to receive $100,000 settlement WATCH
- Telemarketers, debt collectors fight to bypass ringtone on cellphones
- Police: Bottles, bricks thrown at officers near Portland rally; counter-protest shut down; at least 14 arrested
And that means midfielder Gustav Svensson is finally starting in the midfield role envisioned for him when he was signed in the pre-seasom, Svensson has filled in at various defender roles simce the season began.
SOUNDERS (4-6-4)
GK Stefan Frei
LB Joevin Jones
CB Chad Marshall
CB Roman Torres
RB Brad Evans
MF Osvaldo Alonso
MF Gustav Svensson
MF Cristian Roldan
MF Nicolas Lodeiro
MF Alvaro Fernandez
FW Will Bruin
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.