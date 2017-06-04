Two weeks ago, Will Bruin was helped off the field after dislocating his elbow. He returned to action Sunday, scoring the only goal in a 1-0 Sounders victory

It was somewhat remarkable that Will Bruin was even able to hoist his arms in celebration Sunday night after his 69th minute header had opened the scoring with the game’s first and only goal.

Bruin had forced his way back into the starting lineup via sheer will only 15 days after being helped from the field with a dislocated elbow. His Sounders team, humiliated against Columbus last week, had been lifeless on an attack left shredded by Bruin’s injury and the national team call-ups for Clint Dempsey and Jordan Morris.

But with Bruin back in there Sunday, shoving, bumping and thrusting his way in to position, the Sounders got just the offense needed for a 1-0 win over a Houston Dynamo squad that looked nothing like the club it had faced in the season opener. The first-place Dynamo, a different, winless team on the road compared to at home, rarely threatened in a game in which the Sounders controlled the ball most of the night.

Houston did manage to nearly equalize in the 87th minute, but Alberth Ellis had his strong shot from the left side sailed just wide of the open right corner.

The Sounders’ attack was also bolstered by the presence of a healthy starting back line for the first time all season. That left the Sounders able to move Gustav Svensson back up to his customary midfield role and freed up Cristian Roldan to take on a more attacking position as opposed to his customary defensive midfielder alignment.

And Roldan proved instrumental on Bruin’s decisive marker, placing a well-marked cross in to the goal mouth from the right side. That’s where a diving Bruin, ever in the proper scoring position, thrust out his body in a full-on dive and headed the ball in to an open left side.

The crowd of 40,258 at CenturyLink Field roared with approval as an elated Bruin lifted himself up off the ground, ran in to the net and pumped his arms in celebration. The left arm, of course, was inside a protective padded shield to safeguard the vulnerable elbow.

Bruin, who remained on the field until the 88th minute, is used to his share of physical play and showed few ill-effects from the injury. He’d nearly opened the scoring in the 66th minute, making a strong run stride-for-stride to the box — a defender draped over him — when an intended pass deflected off his opponent and just wide of the goal.

Then, after his goal minutes later opened the scoring, Bruin nearly added to another in the 74th minute when a near-identical — but less-well-struck — header sailed directly in to the hands of Dynamo keeper Tyler Deric.

Roldan also contributed to livening up a Sounders attack that had been so fruitless in Columbus. He had learned earlier in the day of making the 40-man roster for the U.S. team before this summer’s Gold Cup. It will be his first shot at making the national side.

Dempsey and Morris were also named to the roster, which will be pared down to 23 members before the competition.