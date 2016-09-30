We're jumping all over the map during this weekend's edition of the Watch.

Tijuana vs. Atlas, Mexican Liga MX, Friday at 7 p.m. PST

The league-league Xolos — with a considerable American contingent headlined by Michael Orozco and Greg Garza — play host to Atlas under the lights of Estadio Caliente.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund, German Bundesliga, Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Chicharito and the gang vs. Christian Pulisic’s Dortmund.

Valencia vs. Atletico Madrid, Spanish La Liga, Sunday at 3 a.m.

Spain has the weirdest kickoff times, ranging from high noon to games that last beyond midnight.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City, English Premier League, Sunday at 6:15 a.m.

Pep Guardiola’s City may have been held to an entertaining draw by Celtic in the Champions League, but it has rolled every opponent so far in EPL play. Tottenham has quietly taken second place and can pull within a point with victory here.

Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Spartak Moscow, Russian Premier League, Sunday at 6:30 a.m.

Spartak is a traditional powerhouse is this part of the world, Zenit a more recent one. Both are off to strong starts to this campaign.

AS Roma vs. Inter Milan, Italian Serie A, Sunday at 11:45 a.m.

Both these teams figure to be battling for a Champions League berth all the way through spring. Roma is tied for the league lead in goals, while Inter is still riding high off its upset of Juventus a few weeks back.