The Brian Schmetzer era is now eight matches and nearing three months old, though it can feel as though it’s been much longer than that since he took over from longtime coach Sigi Schmid.

The Sounders are 4-1-3 under their interim coach following a vital 1-0 victory over rival Vancouver last Saturday at CenturyLink Field, still not in an advantageous position in the Western Conference playoff chase but not out of it, either.

The sample size is growing large enough to at least begin teasing out telling patterns at to what a Schmetzer team looks and plays like. Both in the video above and the quote below, the Seattle native defined his preferred style and why the Whitecaps win included some of the best soccer of his tenure — even if it wasn’t the most emphatic of final scores.

“We’re a possession-based team,” Schmetzer said. “We want to play good soccer. There are going to be times where you have to do that, but whenever possible, I want them to stay calm at the back and keep possession. Anytime you lump the ball forward, it becomes a 50/50. If you can keep 100 percent possession, why not?”