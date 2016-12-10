The Sounders might not be hoisting an MLS Cup trophy and popping champagne right now if it weren't for this spectacular save by goalkeeper Stefan Frei.

The Sounders might not be hoisting an MLS Cup trophy and popping champagne right now if it weren’t for this spectacular save by goalkeeper Stefan Frei.

Freid denied what appeared to be a go-ahead goal by Jozy Altidore in extra time by leaping to the top left corner of the net and improbably swatting the ball away. The save becomes an instant MLS classic, going down immediately as one of the greatest saves in MLS Cup history.

Here it is again:

Still haven’t gotten enough? Here it is again in Spanish: