The Sounders might not be hoisting an MLS Cup trophy and popping champagne right now if it weren't for this spectacular save by goalkeeper Stefan Frei.
Freid denied what appeared to be a go-ahead goal by Jozy Altidore in extra time by leaping to the top left corner of the net and improbably swatting the ball away. The save becomes an instant MLS classic, going down immediately as one of the greatest saves in MLS Cup history.
Here it is again:
Stefan Frei denies Jozy Altidore in extra time! #MLSCup https://t.co/rPQNm4k3mb
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 11, 2016
Another look at that unbelievable @Stefan24Frei save #MLSCup pic.twitter.com/H3d202hfc0
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) December 11, 2016
Still haven’t gotten enough? Here it is again in Spanish:
( @lindseywasson) pic.twitter.com/EzzqbIqAtg
— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) December 11, 2016
