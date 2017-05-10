Seattle is hosting a doubleheader on the opening day of the competition July 27, beginning with Brazil vs. Japan at 4:15 p.m.and followed by the U.S. against Australia at 7 p.m.

U.S. Soccer and the U.S. Women’s National Team today announced that CenturyLink Field is hosting the opening two matches of this summer’s Tournament of Nations, a four-team international tournament from July 27 to August 3, featuring the U.S. Women’s National Team, Australia, Brazil and Japan.

Seattle is hosting a doubleheader on the opening day of the competition July 27, beginning with Brazil vs. Japan at 4:15 p.m., followed by the U.S. against Australia at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the doubleheader in Seattle go on sale to the public May 26, at 10 a.m. through ussoccer.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000 or via the CenturyLink Field Northwest Box Office.

The USWNT is ranked second in the world, with Japan tied for sixth, Australia ranking eighth and Brazil ninth.

U.S. Soccer is planning on hosting this tournament every summer during years that do not feature a FIFA World Cup or Olympic Games. Next year’s tournament is set to feature the same four teams.

After the doubleheader in Seattle, the teams will travel to San Diego, where Japan is facing Australia and the U.S. is taking on Brazil. The tournament finishes on August 3 in Carson, Calif., with Australia taking on Brazil and the U.S. facing Japan.

The winner will by decided by total points.