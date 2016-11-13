The first leg of the conference finals been the Sounders and Rapids will take place next Tuesday, Nov. 22, at CenturyLink Field.

United States men’s national team and Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard has been diagnosed with a right adductor injury ahead of Colorado’s Western Conference finals series against Seattle, the federation announced Sunday in a release.

Howard, 37, suffered the injury in the first half of the USMNT’s 2-1 loss to Mexico on Friday night in Columbus, going down after winding up to take a goal kick.

Colorado does have a capable backup in Zac MacMath. MacMath posted a 0.69 goals against average in 16 starts prior to Howard’s midseason arrival from Everton of the English Premier League.

The first leg of the conference finals will take place next Tuesday, Nov. 22, at CenturyLink Field. Further updates from Colorado to follow.