The first leg of the conference finals been the Sounders and Rapids will take place next Tuesday, Nov. 22, at CenturyLink Field.
United States men’s national team and Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard has been diagnosed with a right adductor injury ahead of Colorado’s Western Conference finals series against Seattle, the federation announced Sunday in a release.
Howard, 37, suffered the injury in the first half of the USMNT’s 2-1 loss to Mexico on Friday night in Columbus, going down after winding up to take a goal kick.
Colorado does have a capable backup in Zac MacMath. MacMath posted a 0.69 goals against average in 16 starts prior to Howard’s midseason arrival from Everton of the English Premier League.
The first leg of the conference finals will take place next Tuesday, Nov. 22, at CenturyLink Field. Further updates from Colorado to follow.
Most Read Stories
- Kshama Sawant should’ve blasted Trump when it mattered | Danny Westneat
- Speaking out for drug war victims, Filipina goes into hiding VIEW
- See how the Sound Transit vote went in your neighborhood — and everywhere else
- Extended forecast: La Niña winter cooling could bring heavy snow, rain
- FINAL: No. 4 Huskies see perfect season come to an end with 26-13 loss to USC
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.