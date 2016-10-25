Officers responded to a crash late Monday and found the Timbers' goalkeeper and his wrecked BMW.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities say Portland Timbers goalkeeper Jake Gleeson and defender Liam Ridgewell have been arrested on drunken driving charges.

Lake Oswego police Sgt. Tom Hamann says officers responded to a crash late Monday and found Gleeson and his wrecked BMW.

Gleeson had called Ridgewell for help and both players were taken to the Clackamas County Jail after failing field sobriety tests. Hamann says the men declined to take breathalyzer tests.

Besides driving under the influence, Gleeson was cited for reckless driving. Both men posted bail Tuesday and were released from jail.

The Timbers released a statement saying the team is aware of the arrests, but won’t comment until more information is available.

The Timbers finished their season Sunday. They missed the playoffs a year after winning the Major League Soccer championship.