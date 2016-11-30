Montreal blew multiple leads -- and Seattle's chance to host MLS Cup. Instead, the Sounders are Canada-bound.

Toronto FC will host the Sounders for the 2016 MLS Cup at BMO Field on Dec. 10 after a dramatic 7-5 aggregate victory over the Montreal Impact in extra time on Wednesday in that same stadium.

Should Montreal have pulled off the upset, it would have traveled to Seattle as the lowest-remaining seed. And the Impact certainly had its chances to lock up the series and advance.

Montreal led the first leg 3-0 at one point only to surrender two late goals. It took the series lead twice on Wednesday night through Dominic Oduro and Ignacio Piatti but again failed to protect their advantage.

Toronto scored five goals on the night — courtesy of Armando Cooper, Jozy Altidore, Nick Hagglund, Benoit Cheyrou and Tosaint Ricketts — two of which came in extra time to punch its ticket to the league championship game.

Both the Sounders and TFC are first-time MLS Cup participants. They met just once in the regular season, a 1-1 draw back on July 2 at BMO Field.

Unlike the conference semis and finals, the league title game is just a single, winner-take-all match. There will be no return leg at CenturyLink Field.

A select number of allocated tickets to the match are being allocated to Sounders season-ticket holders. Said fans must apply for the lottery by clicking through to this form. Lottery entries are being accepted only until tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. PST.